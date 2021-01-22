Analysts Expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will announce sales of $77.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.10 million. Potbelly reported sales of $101.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $294.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.50 million to $295.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $329.95 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $333.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,695,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Potbelly by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. 738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

