Analysts Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.24 Million

Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will announce $59.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.07 million to $59.40 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $71.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $253.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.01 million to $253.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $241.52 million, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $242.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWO stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

