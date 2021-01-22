Analysts Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Vistra reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,980,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Vistra by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,054,000 after buying an additional 2,194,187 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Vistra by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 815,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,882,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vistra by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,067,000 after buying an additional 489,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,419. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

