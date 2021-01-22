Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell anticipates that the bank will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Shares of BK opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,583,000 after purchasing an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 234,838 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

