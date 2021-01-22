Analysts Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT at $64.58

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

