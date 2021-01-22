Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Price Target at $53.25

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 62,869 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

