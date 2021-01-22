Analysts Set First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price at $19.44

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 54,025 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.