Analysts Set Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Target Price at $20.67

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

GOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after buying an additional 238,152 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. 4,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,120. The stock has a market cap of $624.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

