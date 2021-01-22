Analysts Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) PT at $23.00

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

XENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 371,624 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $12,199,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 56.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 145,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

XENT opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

