Analysts Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target at $21.90

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,552,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSC opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 162.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.