Analyzing Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Voltari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35% Voltari -108.78% N/A -9.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and Voltari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Voltari’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.13 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Voltari $1.55 million 4.70 -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Voltari shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Voltari on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments. The company also provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, financial consulting, commercial mortgage brokerage, title, and environmental and design-based services. In addition, it offers environmental services, including consulting, environmental studies, remediation, and industrial hygiene services, as well as site specific solutions. Further, the company provides construction management and supervision services. It offers its services primarily in the Washington, D.C. Metro Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, as well as in the states of Maryland and Virginia; and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Voltari Company Profile

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.