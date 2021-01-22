Analyzing First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get First Bancorp alerts:

This table compares First Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $308.70 million 3.39 $92.05 million $3.10 11.79 First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 1.94 $25.24 million $2.51 12.94

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Internet Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Internet Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 24.81% 8.36% 1.09% First Internet Bancorp 14.96% 8.77% 0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33 First Internet Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.32%. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.66%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancorp beats First Internet Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity, small installment, home improvement, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.