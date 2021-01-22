Analyzing People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for People’s United Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 7 3 0 2.30 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

People’s United Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.44, suggesting a potential downside of 5.04%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 21.57% 7.30% 0.92% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. People’s United Financial pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares People’s United Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 2.60 $520.40 million $1.39 10.18 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 450 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 602 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment real property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

