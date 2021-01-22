Andrew Mark Holloway Sells 47,000 Shares of Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) Stock

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £155,570 ($203,253.20).

On Wednesday, December 16th, Andrew Mark Holloway sold 4,974 shares of Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36), for a total transaction of £16,613.16 ($21,705.20).

Shares of LON:NUM opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £339.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. Numis Co. Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 359.50 ($4.70). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 335.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 309.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

About Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

