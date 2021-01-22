AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Director Wesley Johnson Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

