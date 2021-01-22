Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.43

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $114.43 and traded as high as $139.80. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) shares last traded at $134.40, with a volume of 275,613 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £225.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.46.

About Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

