ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $380.55

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $380.55 and last traded at $379.89, with a volume of 1481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $369.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

Get ANSYS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.