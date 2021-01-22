Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Increased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,796,000 after acquiring an additional 146,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $7.61 on Friday, hitting $314.09. 966,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,772. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

