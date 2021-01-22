Antiample Achieves Market Capitalization of $784,022.02 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Antiample token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a market cap of $784,022.02 and approximately $66.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00073211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038315 BTC.

Antiample Token Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org.

Antiample Token Trading

Antiample can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.