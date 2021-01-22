Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $42.80 on Monday. Aperam has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $982.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

