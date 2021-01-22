Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $88.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $107.97 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $110.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

