Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,880 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $49,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,758 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after buying an additional 40,507 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

