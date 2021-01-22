Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Riccardo Perfetti Sells 465 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $10,150.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $9,439.50.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $182,244.55.

On Friday, January 8th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $383,643.45.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $10,206.75.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $9,513.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $9,527.85.

On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $9,574.35.

On Friday, November 20th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $3,518.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $9,858.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $20.22 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.