Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.96 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $336.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

