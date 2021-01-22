Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Price Up 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00005035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,069,060 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

