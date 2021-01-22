Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Raised to $51.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $32.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $40.01.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after purchasing an additional 490,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 668,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,955 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

