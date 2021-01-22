Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Sells $4,012,000.00 in Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $4,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Munshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $4,007,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00.

Shares of ARNA opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 157.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after buying an additional 55,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

