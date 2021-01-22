Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) (CVE:LIT) Trading Up 20%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) (CVE:LIT) shares were up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 185,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 221,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) Company Profile (CVE:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.