Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,280 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.01. 914,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.91. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

