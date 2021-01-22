Aries Wealth Management Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after buying an additional 325,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,163 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after purchasing an additional 267,536 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 7,046,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,463,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

