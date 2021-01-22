Aries Wealth Management Has $819,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after buying an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,165,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,609,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,777,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

