Aries Wealth Management Purchases 6,000 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 34,115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 157.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

MGTA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 151,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

