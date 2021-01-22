Aries Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

SPLV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.34. 1,563,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

