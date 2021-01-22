Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,138. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,119,118. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.