Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.10

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$28.10 and last traded at C$27.78, with a volume of 194355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATZ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

