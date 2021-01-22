ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Acquired by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF comprises about 5.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,066.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.54. 3,881,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,025. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $114.83.

