Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in AT&T by 6.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 62,433 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

