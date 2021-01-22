Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.56

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 39432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

