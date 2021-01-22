Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS) Shares Gap Down to $3.40

Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.28. Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 21,059,046 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.65 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.73.

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

