ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €450.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €395.77 ($465.61).

