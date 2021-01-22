ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) received a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,147.13 ($67.25).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

ASC stock traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,788 ($62.56). 172,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,957. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,759.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,565.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total transaction of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

About ASOS Plc (ASC.L)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.