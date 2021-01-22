Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.96. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.