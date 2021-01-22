Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

