Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.77 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.90.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $137.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Assurant by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 7,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Assurant by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Assurant by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Assurant by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.