AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,250 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,604.12 ($112.41).

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,650 ($99.95) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,582.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,199.26. The firm has a market cap of £100.42 billion and a PE ratio of 40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

