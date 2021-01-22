Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 274,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,820. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $451.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

