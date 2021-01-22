ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Stock Price Up 5.8%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 206,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 55,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 66.01%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

About ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

