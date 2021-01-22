Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to report earnings per share of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $1.92. Athene reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,344 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after acquiring an additional 959,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,230,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after acquiring an additional 774,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after acquiring an additional 596,736 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. Athene has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.