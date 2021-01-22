ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Trading Down 5%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. 2,883,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,257,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

ATIF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides news and financial information. In addition, the company engages in the multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film production, and movie theater operation businesses.

