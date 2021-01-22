Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

ATASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Atlantia has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Atlantia Company Profile

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

